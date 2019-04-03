Thrive Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market cap of $774,678.00 and $0.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $786.00 or 0.15672130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,182,345 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

