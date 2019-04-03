TheStreet Lowers NL Industries (NL) to D+

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE NL opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.81. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in NL Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 23,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in NL Industries by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 45,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NL Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through its subsidiaries: CompX International, Inc and Kronos Worldwide, Inc The CompX International, Inc manufactures precision ball bearing slides, security products, and ergonomic computer support systems used in office furniture, computer-related equipment, tool storage cabinets, and refrigerators.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.