Troubles are piling up to Carlos Ghosn following French carmaker Renault said it had flagged to judicial authorities issues with his expenditures during his time as chairman of the corporation.

The statement of renault suggests the business is toughening its strategy to Ghosn, who it had refrained from criticizing afterwards he was arrested on charges of understating his earnings Japanese carmaker Nissan, he was chairman of too in November in Japan.

Renault said following a special board meeting that it had informed French authorities”of all potential issues regarding payments made to one of Renault’s vendors in the Middle East.”

That lent media reports that Ghosn had also benefited from payments made to a distributor in Oman that subjected him to charges.

Ghosn has denied wrongdoing and on Wednesday occurred to Twitter, posting on his new verified accounts, to mention that he will hold a press conference on April 11:”I’m getting prepared to tell the truth about what’s happening.”

Renault had previously alerted French police who Ghosn had profited to the tune of 50,000 euros. Ghosn had allegedly held a wedding at the royal estate.

On Wednesday, Renault also said that an internal evaluation in the joint venture between Renault and Nissan, predicted RNBV,”indicate serious deficiencies concerning financial transparency and cost control processes.” It stated the expenses amount to a few million euros because 2010.

In addition, it stripped him of a part of his retirement benefits strategy.

Ghosn’s lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters on Tuesday he’s petitioned a Tokyo court to let him be tried individually from Nissan Motor Co., a co-defendant in case in Japan.

Ghosn’s arrests and fees are a sharp fall. He has won global accolades for turning around Renault and then its alliance partner Nissan over the past two decades. He had desired to merge both companies, which jointly with a third alliance partner are the manufacturer of passenger automobiles on earth.

Ghosn bet early on this emissions crackdowns would finally bring an end so he’s championed bringing autonomous and electric cars into the masses, combating resistance.

Piovano reported from London.