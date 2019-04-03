The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -2.18

News stories about The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Hong Kong and China Gas earned a news impact score of -2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected The Hong Kong and China Gas’ ranking:

OTCMKTS HOKCF opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures.

