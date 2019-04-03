The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Lifted by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $199.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

