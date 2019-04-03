TGAME (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0226

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, TGAME has traded flat against the dollar. TGAME has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TGAME token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00392308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.01704313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00240770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00448000 BTC.

TGAME Token Profile

TGAME’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame . The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io . TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL

TGAME Token Trading

TGAME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TGAME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

