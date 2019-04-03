Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,492,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $91,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,036,000 after purchasing an additional 904,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after purchasing an additional 642,841 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-holdings-trimmed-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.