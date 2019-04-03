Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,373 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 479.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after buying an additional 1,342,083 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,256,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,990,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,998,000 after buying an additional 577,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $17,767,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,106,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,602,000 after buying an additional 330,152 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, Director David M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/terreno-realty-co-trno-holdings-cut-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.