Tenneco (TEN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NYSE:TEN opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

