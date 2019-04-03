Teligent (TLGT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Teligent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

TLGT stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Teligent has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Teligent had a negative net margin of 66.08% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teligent by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

