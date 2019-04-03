Telenav (TNAV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.98%. Analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 37,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $229,337.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Telenav by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.