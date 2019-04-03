Telefonica (TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

TEF opened at $8.39 on Monday. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

