Telefonica (TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
TEF opened at $8.39 on Monday. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69.
Telefonica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
