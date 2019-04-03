Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of ERIC opened at $9.47 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.22). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

