Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE TDY opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.68 and a 1-year high of $250.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.27. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $2,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 10,030 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,212,822. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

