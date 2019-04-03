Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,990 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $199.64 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $200.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $83,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $16,761,891.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,074,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

