Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

