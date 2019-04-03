TE-FOOD Hits One Day Volume of $54,004.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $54,004.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and DEx.top. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00378379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01670119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00250247 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00391002 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,851,316 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

