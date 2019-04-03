TD Securities Trims Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Target Price to C$14.50

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Tricon Capital Group stock traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,358. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$9.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.88.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

