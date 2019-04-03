TaaS (TAAS) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00006364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. TaaS has a market cap of $2.60 million and $11,387.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

