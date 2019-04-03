T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

In other news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $27,330.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,349.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 487.17% and a negative return on equity of 358.67%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.