T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.91.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,622. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

