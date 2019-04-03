Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,200 Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Paypal makes up about 0.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

In other Paypal news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $2,651,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $272,228.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

