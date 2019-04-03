Swisscom (SCMWY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Swisscom in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.34. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Swisscom had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Swisscom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

