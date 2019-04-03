Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Neutral Rating for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of CSX opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. CSX has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,214,000 after purchasing an additional 193,133 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 14.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

