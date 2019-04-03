Suntrust Banks Inc. Takes Position in SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.51. SmartFinancial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMBK. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Takes Position in SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/suntrust-banks-inc-takes-position-in-smartfinancial-inc-smbk.html.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.