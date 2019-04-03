Suntrust Banks Inc. Takes Position in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 270,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.25. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

