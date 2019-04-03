Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 2,786 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT)

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,133,000.

Shares of BMV:IAT opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 52-week low of $722.70 and a 52-week high of $1,007.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

