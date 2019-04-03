Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,703,052 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 7,734,804 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,364,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after buying an additional 227,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after buying an additional 227,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,556,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,432,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,762,000 after buying an additional 1,422,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,977,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,821,000 after buying an additional 6,650,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

