SunPower (SPWR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWR. Barclays started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.30.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,265,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 580,984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.