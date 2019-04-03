Suncor Energy (SU) Downgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.