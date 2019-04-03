Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMU.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.65.

Shares of SMU.UN opened at C$11.87 on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

