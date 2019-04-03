Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,093,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after buying an additional 5,041,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.78. 31,304,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,508,430. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $187.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/summit-financial-group-inc-has-3-19-million-holdings-in-invesco-qqq-trust-qqq.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.