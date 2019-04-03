Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 12,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth about $924,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLL traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $206.67. 398,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,591. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $158.76 and a one year high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

