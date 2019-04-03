Stryker (SYK) PT Raised to $219.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $214.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.76.

SYK stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP Michael Damon Hutchinson sold 3,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $763,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,438.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $863,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,071 shares of company stock valued at $24,689,161. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $831,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $474,132,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 987.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

