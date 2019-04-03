Stronghold USD Reaches Market Cap of $398,024.00 (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Stronghold USD has a market capitalization of $398,024.00 and $2.76 million worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stronghold USD has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stronghold USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00019093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00373497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.01691830 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00248604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00415882 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

