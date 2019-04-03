Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

