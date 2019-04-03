Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stratasys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stratasys by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Stratasys by 160.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 179,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stratasys by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.78 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

