StoneCo (STNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 127.73.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

