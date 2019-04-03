Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,244.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SandRidge Energy news, Director Randolph C. Read acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,739.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SD opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.52. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

