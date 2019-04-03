Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,848 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,951,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 492,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,061,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,241,000 after acquiring an additional 79,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.14 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.39.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

