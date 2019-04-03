Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Infinera by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 192,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Infinera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth $103,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $332.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-infinera-corp-infn.html.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.