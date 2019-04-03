Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPFH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.20 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-buys-new-stake-in-boston-private-financial-hldg-inc-bpfh.html.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.