Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UGI (UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,247 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,403% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. UGI has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. UGI’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

