Stilo International (STL) Shares Down 11.1%

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL) was down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.09 ($0.03). Approximately 169,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 48,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Stilo International (LON:STL)

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

