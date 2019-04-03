Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,079 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $3,574,985.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Keysight Technologies to a “top pick” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

