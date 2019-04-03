Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 984.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 214,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,517,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,218,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after buying an additional 106,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DY opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.85. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $748.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

