Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000.
NASDAQ FCVT opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $31.10.
