Stephens Begins Coverage on Twilio (TWLO)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are reiterating our Equal-Weight/Volatile rating as Twilio’s growth opportunities are offset by margin headwinds from its international expansion and new carrier fees imposed on long- code A2P (application-to-person) SMS messaging, which are expected to go into effect on April 1. Twilio trades at a premium to fast-growth SaaS peers, at 11.8x CY19 EV/sales vs. peers at 11.0x; we maintain our $110 PT.””

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

TWLO opened at $129.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.24 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $2,705,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 733 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $72,215.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,852 shares of company stock worth $15,206,088 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 33.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,413,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,979,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

