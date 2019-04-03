Starbucks (SBUX) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.93

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 408800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.01.

The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,699 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

