Starbucks (SBUX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.63

News coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the coffee company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.01.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

